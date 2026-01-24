Mayawati Warns Against Mixing Religion, Politics Amid Magh Mela Row

Mayawati Warns Against Mixing Religion and Politics

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday called for keeping religion and politics separate, warning that their growing overlap is leading to disputes, tensions, and social unrest. Her remarks came amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Magh Mela in Prayagraj and allegations that a Shankaracharya was prevented from taking a ritual dip at the Sangam.

In a post on X on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Diwas, Mayawati said that in recent years, interference by political figures in religious festivals, holidays, worship rituals, and bathing ceremonies has increased not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the country. She said this trend is giving rise to new conflicts and concerns among the public.

Citing the Prayagraj bathing ceremony dispute as a "fresh example," Mayawati cautioned that "linking religion with politics for narrow political gains carries inherent dangers". The BSP chief stressed that "the Constitution and laws of the country clearly envision keeping politics away from religion and religion away from politics, while prioritising public welfare and people-centric governance". She also extended greetings to the people of the state on Uttar Pradesh Diwas.

Political Exchanges Over Magh Mela Row

Her comments come amid sharp political exchanges over the alleged prevention of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati from taking a dip at the Sangam during the Magh Mela. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav earlier accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of violating the traditions of Sanatan Dharma. He said saints and sages are a source of pride and that meeting them during major religious events to seek blessings is an integral part of religious tradition. Yadav alleged that the BJP, through its officials, had deliberately insulted saints and sages and was failing to uphold constitutional values, brotherhood, and cultural traditions.

Prayagraj Admin Rejects Allegations

However, the Prayagraj administration has rejected the allegations. Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said the Shankaracharya arrived without prior permission, accompanied by around 200 followers, despite heavy crowding at the Sangam. She claimed that barricades were broken and the return route was blocked for nearly three hours, causing inconvenience to devotees and posing a serious safety risk. (ANI)

