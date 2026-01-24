403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Economy Briefing: January 23, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
United States
The U.S. picture was“steady now, cautious later.” S&P Global PMIs stayed expansionary: manufacturing 51.9, services 52.5, composite 52.8.
Michigan sentiment improved to 56.4, with current conditions up to 55.4 and expectations at 57.0.
Inflation expectations eased at the front end: one-year fell to 4.0%, while five-year rose slightly to 3.3%.
The Leading Index stayed negative at −0.3% in November after −0.1% in October, so the forward signal is still weak. Oil supply was stable: rigs 411 and total rigs 544.
Net: the consumer mood is better, but the pipeline indicators still warn.
Europe and UK
The UK was the upside surprise. Retail sales rose 0.4% m/m and 2.5% y/y, with core up 0.3% m/m and 3.1% y/y.
PMIs jumped: composite 53.9, services 54.3, manufacturing 51.6. That is a real re-acceleration in private demand.
The euro area was mixed. Composite was steady at 51.5, but services eased to 51.9 while manufacturing improved to 49.4.
Germany outperformed: composite 52.5, services 53.3, manufacturing 48.7. France weakened: manufacturing held at 51.0, but services fell to 47.9 and the composite to 48.6.
France's business survey rose to 105, so sentiment is not collapsing, but activity in services is.
Read-through: Europe is a Germany-led stabilization, with France lagging and the bloc still shy of a broad manufacturing rebound.
Canada
Retail was strong in November and soft in December. November headline rose 1.3% m/m and core 1.7% m/m.
December slipped −0.5% m/m. That looks like a strong pre-holiday run and a payback month, not a collapse.
Asia-Pacific
India stayed hot across the board: manufacturing 56.8, services 59.3, composite 59.5. FX reserves jumped to $701.36B from $687.19B, strengthening buffers.
Japan's BoJ press conference was on the calendar, but no new policy change was listed here.
China's FDI fell 9.5% y/y, worse than the prior −7.5%, a reminder that capital remains cautious.
Latin America and Africa
Mexico's activity rolled over. Economic activity fell −0.2% m/m and −0.1% y/y, well below expectations, a clear warning for Q1 momentum.
Colombia slowed but stayed positive: industrial production 0.7% y/y and retail sales 7.5% y/y, both lower than prior readings.
Net: Mexico is the region's soft spot; Colombia is cooling, not breaking.
Positioning and risk
CFTC showed risk mixed. Crude length rose to 78.8k, while S&P 500 net shorts narrowed to −81.8k.
EUR net length fell to 111.7k, and GBP shorts continued to cover (−22.0k). MXN net length rose to 107.2k.
The market is still treating Mexico as a carry trade, but the macro data are weakening.
What it means
This was a“services world” day. Where services are strong, growth is holding. The UK and India look firm. Germany looks stable.
France and Mexico are the main red flags. If Mexico stays negative, it can drag regional trade and sentiment.
If France's services weakness persists, euro growth will stay narrow.
For positioning: keep quality duration, prefer service-heavy markets, stay selective in Europe, and treat MXN exposure as data-dependent rather than automatic.
Global growth still runs on services: the UK surged, Germany held up, and India stayed hot.
The weak spots were clear: France's services slipped below 50, Mexico's activity turned negative, and China's FDI fell again.
U.S. sentiment improved and inflation expectations eased, but leading indicators stayed soft.
United States
The U.S. picture was“steady now, cautious later.” S&P Global PMIs stayed expansionary: manufacturing 51.9, services 52.5, composite 52.8.
Michigan sentiment improved to 56.4, with current conditions up to 55.4 and expectations at 57.0.
Inflation expectations eased at the front end: one-year fell to 4.0%, while five-year rose slightly to 3.3%.
The Leading Index stayed negative at −0.3% in November after −0.1% in October, so the forward signal is still weak. Oil supply was stable: rigs 411 and total rigs 544.
Net: the consumer mood is better, but the pipeline indicators still warn.
Europe and UK
The UK was the upside surprise. Retail sales rose 0.4% m/m and 2.5% y/y, with core up 0.3% m/m and 3.1% y/y.
PMIs jumped: composite 53.9, services 54.3, manufacturing 51.6. That is a real re-acceleration in private demand.
The euro area was mixed. Composite was steady at 51.5, but services eased to 51.9 while manufacturing improved to 49.4.
Germany outperformed: composite 52.5, services 53.3, manufacturing 48.7. France weakened: manufacturing held at 51.0, but services fell to 47.9 and the composite to 48.6.
France's business survey rose to 105, so sentiment is not collapsing, but activity in services is.
Read-through: Europe is a Germany-led stabilization, with France lagging and the bloc still shy of a broad manufacturing rebound.
Canada
Retail was strong in November and soft in December. November headline rose 1.3% m/m and core 1.7% m/m.
December slipped −0.5% m/m. That looks like a strong pre-holiday run and a payback month, not a collapse.
Asia-Pacific
India stayed hot across the board: manufacturing 56.8, services 59.3, composite 59.5. FX reserves jumped to $701.36B from $687.19B, strengthening buffers.
Japan's BoJ press conference was on the calendar, but no new policy change was listed here.
China's FDI fell 9.5% y/y, worse than the prior −7.5%, a reminder that capital remains cautious.
Latin America and Africa
Mexico's activity rolled over. Economic activity fell −0.2% m/m and −0.1% y/y, well below expectations, a clear warning for Q1 momentum.
Colombia slowed but stayed positive: industrial production 0.7% y/y and retail sales 7.5% y/y, both lower than prior readings.
Net: Mexico is the region's soft spot; Colombia is cooling, not breaking.
Positioning and risk
CFTC showed risk mixed. Crude length rose to 78.8k, while S&P 500 net shorts narrowed to −81.8k.
EUR net length fell to 111.7k, and GBP shorts continued to cover (−22.0k). MXN net length rose to 107.2k.
The market is still treating Mexico as a carry trade, but the macro data are weakening.
What it means
This was a“services world” day. Where services are strong, growth is holding. The UK and India look firm. Germany looks stable.
France and Mexico are the main red flags. If Mexico stays negative, it can drag regional trade and sentiment.
If France's services weakness persists, euro growth will stay narrow.
For positioning: keep quality duration, prefer service-heavy markets, stay selective in Europe, and treat MXN exposure as data-dependent rather than automatic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment