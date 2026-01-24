403
Bitcoin's Repeated Rejection Near $95,000 Leaves The Market Exposed Below $90,000
(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
Bitcoin spent January 23 doing something traders hate and long-term promoters often ignore. It moved sideways after a bruising decline, with no clear sign the selling pressure is finished.
The daily chart shows a market stuck in place. Bitstamp printed O $89,493, H $89,778, L $89,309, and C $89,478.
That is a narrow day, and it follows the kind of slide that often needs time. Consolidation can be a base. It can also be a pause before the next push lower.
The 4-hour chart tells the same story in smaller steps. It printed O $89,482, H $89,509, L $89,450, and C $89,479. Price is holding, but it is not reclaiming lost ground. Bounces are small. Sellers still appear quickly.
Bitcoin's Repeated Rejection Near $95,000 Leaves The Market Exposed Below $90,000
The weekly picture is the real constraint. The week so far printed O $93,627, H $93,632, L $87,193, and C $89,478. That is down roughly 4.44%.
It also keeps the $87,193 low as the key line. If that level breaks again, the chart opens into the mid-$80,000s without much structure.
This is where the $95,000 story matters, even if it feels distant today. The month's earlier rally pushed into the low-to-mid $90,000s, but it could not sustain the move.
Each push higher ran into overhead supply, then rolled over. That repeated rejection builds a ceiling in traders' minds. It also encourages short-term players to sell rallies, not buy them.
Momentum supports that caution. Weekly RSI is about 40.7 and still falling. Daily RSI is about 43.6, stabilizing but not strong.
The 4-hour RSI is about 42.8, recovering from lower readings, yet still muted. MACD remains deeply negative on the weekly view, and the daily histogram is still below zero.
The market does not need a new headline to drop. It only needs buyers to stop defending $87,000 to $89,000. In a market that has failed repeatedly at higher levels, that is the risk.
On the weekly and monthly charts, the next major support sits around $60,000, which would imply a very deep drop.
Bitcoin sat near $89,478, with tight ranges on both the 4-hour and daily candles.
The week stayed down about 4.4%, and momentum remains weak on weekly indicators.
Repeated failures to hold higher levels keep downside risk alive below the mid-$80,000s.
