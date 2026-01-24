403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Real Extends Its Rally As USD/BRL Presses Into A Crowded Support Zone
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
USD/BRL opened Saturday morning near R$5.2895, after a sharp, multi-session retreat that has taken the pair from the mid-5.30s into the high-5.20s.
In the latest four-hour window, price held flat near R$5.2895, with an intraday range roughly between R$5.2765 and R$5.2977.
The daily candle showed a small uptick on the session, but within a broader downswing that remains intact.
The weekly picture explains the mood. This week's range has been wide, roughly R$5.2750 to R$5.4078, and the pair sat near the lower end of that band. That placement matters.
It signals persistent demand for reais and a steady willingness to sell dollars on rallies, even after earlier geopolitical headlines had lifted the dollar earlier in the week.
The Real Extends Its Rally As USD/BRL Presses Into A Crowded Support Zone
Technicals show a market that is stretched, not settled.
On the four-hour chart, the pair is pressing lower with price under key moving averages and below a downward-tilting trend structure.
RSI is extremely depressed near 28.8, a level that often triggers short covering and bounce attempts.
MACD is still negative, and the histogram remains below zero, which says the selling pressure has not fully exhausted itself.
The daily chart is less extreme, but still bearish. RSI sits near 32, holding above the four-hour trough but still signaling weak momentum.
The daily MACD remains firmly negative, which is consistent with a market that can bounce, but struggles to reverse without a catalyst.
The weekly chart is the most telling. RSI near 40 suggests the broader trend is heavy, yet not capitulating.
Weekly MACD is close to flat, with only a slight improvement, which fits a narrative of consolidation inside a big range rather than a clean new trend.
Levels are now simple. Support is 5.28–5.27, then 5.25. Resistance starts at 5.30–5.33, then 5.35–5.36. If 5.28 breaks cleanly, the market is signaling that the week's reversal still has room to run.
This report is based only on the prices and indicator readings visible in the provided charts. Nothing was added or invented.
USD/BRL traded around R$5.2895 on Saturday morning, after sliding hard through the week.
Short-term momentum is deeply oversold, but the longer charts still look heavy and trend-bound.
The next move hinges on whether 5.28–5.27 holds, or gives way toward the mid-5.20s.
USD/BRL opened Saturday morning near R$5.2895, after a sharp, multi-session retreat that has taken the pair from the mid-5.30s into the high-5.20s.
In the latest four-hour window, price held flat near R$5.2895, with an intraday range roughly between R$5.2765 and R$5.2977.
The daily candle showed a small uptick on the session, but within a broader downswing that remains intact.
The weekly picture explains the mood. This week's range has been wide, roughly R$5.2750 to R$5.4078, and the pair sat near the lower end of that band. That placement matters.
It signals persistent demand for reais and a steady willingness to sell dollars on rallies, even after earlier geopolitical headlines had lifted the dollar earlier in the week.
The Real Extends Its Rally As USD/BRL Presses Into A Crowded Support Zone
Technicals show a market that is stretched, not settled.
On the four-hour chart, the pair is pressing lower with price under key moving averages and below a downward-tilting trend structure.
RSI is extremely depressed near 28.8, a level that often triggers short covering and bounce attempts.
MACD is still negative, and the histogram remains below zero, which says the selling pressure has not fully exhausted itself.
The daily chart is less extreme, but still bearish. RSI sits near 32, holding above the four-hour trough but still signaling weak momentum.
The daily MACD remains firmly negative, which is consistent with a market that can bounce, but struggles to reverse without a catalyst.
The weekly chart is the most telling. RSI near 40 suggests the broader trend is heavy, yet not capitulating.
Weekly MACD is close to flat, with only a slight improvement, which fits a narrative of consolidation inside a big range rather than a clean new trend.
Levels are now simple. Support is 5.28–5.27, then 5.25. Resistance starts at 5.30–5.33, then 5.35–5.36. If 5.28 breaks cleanly, the market is signaling that the week's reversal still has room to run.
This report is based only on the prices and indicator readings visible in the provided charts. Nothing was added or invented.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment