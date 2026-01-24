403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ibovespa Tests 180,000 As Commodity Surge And Foreign Flows Power A Fourth Record Day
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
The Ibovespa ended Friday at 178,858.54, up 1.86%, after printing a new intraday record at 180,532.28.
The day's range was wide, with a low at 175,589.66 and a strong late-session push. Turnover was heavy at roughly R$35.9 billion ($6.79 billion). (
The immediate driver was commodities. WTI rose about 2.88% and Brent gained about 2.84% as Washington escalated pressure on Iran.
Investors also tracked talk of secondary tariffs on countries doing business with Tehran.“The rise in oil favored energy stocks,” said Christian Iarussi of The Hill Capital.
That oil bid hit Petrobras directly. PETR4 rose 4.35% and helped pull the index higher. Metals also supported risk appetite, with Vale up 2.46% as iron ore improved in Asian trading.
Ibovespa Tests 180,000 As Commodity Surge And Foreign Flows Power A Fourth Record Day
The five biggest winners inside the index were Braskem (BRKM5) up 10.66%, CSN (CSNA3) up 6.29%, Prio (PRIO3) up 4.91%, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) up 4.58%, and Petrobras preferred (PETR4) up 4.35%.
Braskem reached its highest close since September, while CSN tracked firmer ore and Prio tracked oil.
The five biggest losers were Vivara (VIVA3) down 5.06%, GPA (PCAR3) down 2.31%, Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) down 1.90%, Axia (AXIA6) down 1.12%, and IRB (IRBR3) down 0.90%.
Vivara was described as a correction after prior gains. IRB fell after a weaker monthly profit comparison.
The charts underline the speed. Daily RSI is 82.27 and weekly RSI is 81.38. 4-hour RSI is 84.98. MACD is strongly positive across all timeframes.
This is an uptrend, but it is also an overbought market. First support clusters near 175,239, then 173,405 and 172,301.
Why the foreign money keeps coming is mostly a global story. Fund-flow data showed sizable withdrawals from U.S. equity funds during the week, while emerging markets attracted new allocations.
That rotation is consistent with what local desks called“diversification” away from concentrated U.S. risk.
On origin and institutions, public B3 flow data is usually reported as“non-residents,” not by country. Still, the pattern points to large global asset managers and ETFs reallocating from U.S. and China risk.
Bloomberg reported foreigners added over R$12 billion ($2.33 billion) to Brazilian stocks in January. B3-linked data also showed foreigners dominated cash-equity trading in 2025.
Brazil stocks closed above 178,000 for the first time after touching 180,532 intraday.
Oil and iron ore gains lifted Petrobras, Vale, and peers, while selling pressure stayed limited.
Charts show a strong uptrend, but weekly momentum now looks parabolic and fragile.
The Ibovespa ended Friday at 178,858.54, up 1.86%, after printing a new intraday record at 180,532.28.
The day's range was wide, with a low at 175,589.66 and a strong late-session push. Turnover was heavy at roughly R$35.9 billion ($6.79 billion). (
The immediate driver was commodities. WTI rose about 2.88% and Brent gained about 2.84% as Washington escalated pressure on Iran.
Investors also tracked talk of secondary tariffs on countries doing business with Tehran.“The rise in oil favored energy stocks,” said Christian Iarussi of The Hill Capital.
That oil bid hit Petrobras directly. PETR4 rose 4.35% and helped pull the index higher. Metals also supported risk appetite, with Vale up 2.46% as iron ore improved in Asian trading.
Ibovespa Tests 180,000 As Commodity Surge And Foreign Flows Power A Fourth Record Day
The five biggest winners inside the index were Braskem (BRKM5) up 10.66%, CSN (CSNA3) up 6.29%, Prio (PRIO3) up 4.91%, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) up 4.58%, and Petrobras preferred (PETR4) up 4.35%.
Braskem reached its highest close since September, while CSN tracked firmer ore and Prio tracked oil.
The five biggest losers were Vivara (VIVA3) down 5.06%, GPA (PCAR3) down 2.31%, Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) down 1.90%, Axia (AXIA6) down 1.12%, and IRB (IRBR3) down 0.90%.
Vivara was described as a correction after prior gains. IRB fell after a weaker monthly profit comparison.
The charts underline the speed. Daily RSI is 82.27 and weekly RSI is 81.38. 4-hour RSI is 84.98. MACD is strongly positive across all timeframes.
This is an uptrend, but it is also an overbought market. First support clusters near 175,239, then 173,405 and 172,301.
Why the foreign money keeps coming is mostly a global story. Fund-flow data showed sizable withdrawals from U.S. equity funds during the week, while emerging markets attracted new allocations.
That rotation is consistent with what local desks called“diversification” away from concentrated U.S. risk.
On origin and institutions, public B3 flow data is usually reported as“non-residents,” not by country. Still, the pattern points to large global asset managers and ETFs reallocating from U.S. and China risk.
Bloomberg reported foreigners added over R$12 billion ($2.33 billion) to Brazilian stocks in January. B3-linked data also showed foreigners dominated cash-equity trading in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment