Redefining Education: How Technology And Creativity Shape Future Innovators

Attributed to: Suat Ozsoy, VP of commercial operations at Epson, META-CW Asia

International Day of Education, marked each year on January 24, offers an opportunity to reflect on how learning environments are evolving. Digital tools have become central to many classrooms, enabling more interactive, and collaborative ways of learning. At the same time, educators and parents are increasingly focused on how different formats influence concentration, comprehension, and overall wellbeing. According to a regional Epson survey[1], more than half of teachers and parents agree that schools must adopt more engaging teaching methods to meet the needs of today's learners.

These findings raise an essential question: how can schools blend the strengths of digital tools with proven traditional methods to support real learning?

As a result, the conversation is shifting from whether classrooms should incorporate more technology to how digital and printed tools can work together to support stronger learning outcomes. Screens can bring ideas to life, spark imagination, and encourage interaction, while printed materials continue to offer depth, focus, and clarity. The most effective learning environments use both in balance by enhancing, not replacing, each format's ability to nurture creativity and support meaningful learning.

Finding the right balance:

Achieving the right balance between digital tools and printed materials is essential in today's classrooms. While technology brings lessons to life through interactivity and rich visuals, printed resources remain vital for focus, deep comprehension, and reducing screen strain. The goal is not to choose one format over another, but to use each intentionally where it enhances learning most.

Research shows that printed materials often support better concentration, digital platforms boost engagement, and growing concerns around screen fatigue make a balanced approach even more important. No single medium can fully meet the diverse needs of learners on its own.

This matters especially now, when screen fatigue is a growing concern. Teachers and parents have reported that the majority of students are showing clear signs of screen fatigue, and more than half say that printed materials are easier on the eyes.

In practice, this means adopting a blended model: using screens to visualise complex ideas and encourage collaboration, while relying on print for sustained reading and independent learning. When combined thoughtfully, these tools create inclusive, engaging environments that support different learning styles and student wellbeing considering how different tools affect focus, energy, and engagement throughout the school day.

Technology That Supports Engagement:

Technology's true value lies in what it enables. Interactive displays and immersive projection can transform lessons from passive consumption into shared exploration. They help make complex concepts tangible and turn abstract ideas into something students can interact with and understand more deeply.

The research revealed that 73% of parents and teachers consider projectors essential tools and 67% say projection technology enriches learning by making lessons more dynamic and inclusive. When used effectively, these tools amplify what great teachers already do: spark curiosity, encourage participation, and create memorable learning moments.

Technology access can vary across education systems, with some teachers prepared and others facing infrastructure and support gaps. Closing these disparities requires collaboration among educators, governments, and technology partners so every classroom benefits from effective learning tools.

Creativity as catalyst:

At its core, education is about unlocking potential. Creativity plays a critical role in making learning meaningful, helping students explore ideas, express themselves, and gain confidence in their abilities.

This belief underpins Epson's partnership with Shakira, whose global advocacy champions the power of creative expression. Her story, rooted in imagination and resilience, reflects what educators strive for every day: environments where students feel empowered to discover their strengths and pursue their passions. When young people are given the right tools and the encouragement to experiment, they learn to think boldly and problem‐solve with confidence.

What this looks like:

Redefining education isn't about chasing the latest technology. It is about creating classrooms where students engage actively, creativity is encouraged, and digital and printed physical tools work together.

The classroom of the future relies on technology that enhances creativity and supports balanced learning. Epson's education solutions including high‐brightness projectors, interactive display solutions, reliable inkjet printers, and high‐speed scanners, help teachers design immersive, collaborative learning experiences within a connected education ecosystem designed to empower schools to create engaging, flexible, creativity‐driven classrooms.

When used purposefully, digital tools and printed materials create environments where students shape ideas, solve problems, and grow as future innovators.