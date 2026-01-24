Communal Clashes Rock Tarana Town In Ujjain District Cong Demands Removal Of SP, Collector

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Jan 24 (IANS) Tarana town in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, the home turf of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, was gripped by communal violence over the past two days, triggered by an alleged attack on a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sohal Thakur.

The unrest has left vehicles torched, properties damaged, and heightened tensions, prompting a strong police response and appeals for calm even on Friday night.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma appealed to the public not to spread rumours, inflammatory messages, photos, or videos on social media or elsewhere.

He warned that strict action would be taken under the Information Technology Act and relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against violators, urging everyone to maintain peace.

So far, 15 to 20 individuals have been detained, with authorities examining CCTV footage and videos to identify culprits.

A detailed investigation is underway, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari criticised the administration, questioning why preventive action was not taken despite tensions brewing a day earlier.

He called it a failure of the government and Chief Minister, recalling Yadav's statements holding SPs and Collectors accountable for riots.

"Ujjain is no exception," he remarked, demanding immediate arrests and accountability.

The incident underscores the sensitivity of communal harmony in politically significant areas like Ujjain. The trouble began on Thursday evening in Sukhla Gali when Sohal Thakur Bundela, head of VHP's local cow protection cell, was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths following a verbal dispute over loitering.

Sohal sustained injuries and was hospitalised after being attacked. The clash quickly escalated, with stone-pelting and vandalism targeting parked vehicles near the bus stand.

Eyewitnesses reported around 11 buses severely damaged, several cars and motorcycles vandalised, and one bus set ablaze.

Police intervened late on Thursday night, registering cases against the initial attackers and imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in the area.

However, the situation flared up again on Friday afternoon, particularly after prayers, as armed groups from both communities confronted each other.

Fresh incidents included stone-pelting on houses and shops, attempts to target a place of worship, and arson attacks on Friday night too.

Reports indicate that four to six houses were damaged, additional vehicles torched (including cars and possibly a timber yard in related unrest), and widespread clashes putting local forces under strain.

Additional police reinforcements from five to ten stations across the district were deployed to restore order. Authorities continue efforts to normalise the situation, with prohibitory orders in place and monitoring intensified to prevent further escalation.