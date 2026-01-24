Week Ahead: Markets Seek Confirmation As Policy, Earnings And Geopolitics Converge

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital

Markets head into next week with a heavy macro and policy focus, as investors balance optimism around easing inflation against lingering uncertainty over growth and geopolitics. Sentiment remains fragile after recent headline-driven volatility, meaning traders are likely to stay reactive rather than directional, with positioning sensitive to central bank signals, key data releases and earnings guidance.

Fed policy is the main event:

The main focal point will be the Federal Reserve meeting. While no change in interest rates is expected, markets will be highly attentive to the tone of the statement and Chair Powell's press conference. Any adjustment in how the Fed characterises inflation, labour market conditions or downside risks to growth could quickly influence rate-cut expectations. A message that reinforces patience and acknowledges cooling momentum would likely support equities and pressure the dollar, while a more cautious or hawkish tilt could revive volatility across risk assets.

Earnings matter at the margin:

Corporate earnings remain another important driver beneath the surface. High-profile results from large US companies, particularly in technology and industrials, will provide insight into demand conditions, margins and corporate confidence heading into 2026. Guidance will be especially important, as markets look to assess whether earnings expectations remain realistic in a slowing growth environment. Sector-level reactions could continue to dominate index performance.

Geopolitics remains a latent risk:

Geopolitics remains an underlying risk as the week begins. While some recent tensions have eased, including a partial de-escalation in US–Europe rhetoric, broader uncertainty persists around global trade relationships and developments in the Middle East. These issues may not dominate day-to-day trading unless headlines escalate, but they continue to justify a degree of caution and support for safe-haven assets during periods of stress.

Overall, the key theme for the week ahead is confirmation. Markets are looking for reassurance that inflation is cooling, growth is slowing but not stalling, and central banks are moving closer to policy normalisation. If incoming signals align with this narrative, risk assets could remain supported. If not, sentiment may quickly turn more defensive, keeping volatility elevated and reinforcing the importance of flexibility in positioning.

Gold inches closer to $5k:

Gold has been one of the clearer outperformers amid the current bout of uncertainty, benefiting from a combination of geopolitical risk, shifting rate expectations and fragile risk sentiment. Persistent tensions in the Middle East, lingering trade and political uncertainty, and questions around the durability of the soft-landing narrative have kept demand for defensive assets elevated.

At the same time, expectations that major central banks will continue easing policy have reduced the headwind from real yields, making gold more attractive as both a hedge against volatility and a store of value. As long as uncertainty remains high and confidence in growth stays tentative, gold is likely to remain well supported, even if broader risk assets continue to grind higher. A key focus from a technical level will be the $5,000 mark, which will likely act as a psychological pull for buyers over the coming days even as the conditions tilt heavily into overbought and call for a corrective pullback.

Gold (XAU/USD) daily chart: -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="A graph of stock marketAI-generated content may be incorrect." src="#" alt="A graph of stock marketAI-generated content may be incorrect." width="624" data-bit="iit" />

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.