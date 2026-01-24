Apple Iphone Shipments Surge 24 Pc In India In 2025

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Apple had a strong year in 2025 in India as iPhone shipments grew 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2025 compared to 2024, data showed on Saturday.

According to data by CyberMedia Research (CMR) accessed by IANS, the iPhone shipments in 2025 outperformed iPads, which saw a modest growth of 2 per cent.

“Apple's full-year 2025 performance in India reflects healthy underlying demand dynamics,” Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group, CMR, said.

“iPads remained resilient, supported by refreshed iPad launches, reinforcing Apple's strength across both productivity and premium segments,” Ram added.

The standout performer was the iPhone 16 series, which became Apple's most successful smartphone lineup of the year.

It accounted for 57 per cent of total iPhone shipments, making it the best-performing iPhone model of the year, according to the report.

The iPhone 15 series followed with a 24 per cent share, while the newer iPhone 17 series captured 10 per cent of the market.

The iPhone 16e also made a notable contribution with a 6 per cent share.

However, in Q4 2025, iPhone shipments dipped slightly by 3 per cent compared to Q4 2024.

iPads recorded a massive 95 per cent year-on-year growth during the same period. This shows that while iPhones dominated the full year, iPads gained strong traction toward the end of 2025.

The dominance of the iPhone 16 series was also visible in Q4 2025. During the quarter, the iPhone 16 series held a 50 per cent market share, maintaining its leadership position.

The iPhone 17 series gained momentum in Q4 with a 24 per cent share, while the iPhone 15 series stood at 17 per cent.

The iPhone 16e accounted for the remaining 8 per cent, according to the data.

On the iPad side, Apple's lineup saw a different trend. For the full year 2025, the iPad 11 series emerged as the clear winner, commanding 68 per cent of total iPad shipments.

The iPad Air 2025 series followed with a 21 per cent share, while the iPad Pro 2024 and 2025 series together contributed a smaller portion of the market.

In Q4 2025, the dominance of the iPad 11 series became even stronger, with its market share rising to 76 per cent.

The iPad Pro 2025 series captured 13 per cent, and the iPad Air 2025 series accounted for 9 per cent.