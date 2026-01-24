Iran Says Two Daesh‐Linked Men Executed For 2023 Bus Bombing

Iran executed two men for the 2023 bombing of a bus carrying pilgrims, identifying them as linked to Daesh, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Saturday.

The news agency said the attack killed a toddler and injured several others on a bus travelling from Tehran to Ilam, a province in the west that borders Iraq.

The two men were involved in planting the bomb on the bus, Mizan said.

