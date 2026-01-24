Youth Critical After Highway Accident In Gujarat, Cong MP Geniben Thakor Denies Involvement

MENAFN - IANS) Palanpur (Gujarat), Jan 24 (IANS) A road accident on the Palanpur-Deesa highway near Kushkal Patiya in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has sparked controversy following allegations that a vehicle linked to Congress MP Geniben Thakor struck a motorcyclist and fled the scene.

According to the victim's family and local residents, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a car in which MP Geniben Thakor was allegedly travelling hit a motorcycle ridden by a young man, leaving him critically injured. They claim that despite the MP and other occupants being present in the vehicle, it did not stop after the collision and continued onward.

The injured youth reportedly lay unconscious at the accident site for nearly three hours before being shifted to Palanpur Civil Hospital. Doctors have described his condition as serious, and he remains under treatment.

Family members have further alleged that photographs and video footage recorded at the scene were deleted by the MP and her associates, raising concerns over possible destruction of evidence. The victim's brother told media persons that the family's immediate priority was ensuring proper medical treatment for the youth.

“Once his condition stabilises, we will decide on further legal action,” he said, adding that the family is seeking justice. They also alleged that the MP did not visit the injured youth immediately after the incident and met him at the hospital only the following day.

However, MP Geniben Thakor has strongly denied the allegations. Speaking to IANS, she said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. and asserted that her vehicle was not involved in the accident.“I was passing through the area when a 16-year-old boy collided with stray cattle and fell in front of my vehicle. My vehicle was not involved in the accident in any manner,” she said.

Thakor further claimed that CCTV footage from the location corroborates her version.“The CCTV footage clearly shows that the boy hit the cattle on his own,” she told IANS.

The MP added that she visited the injured boy at the hospital on humanitarian grounds.“I met him yesterday and again today to enquire about his health. I have also offered to bear his medical expenses, as the boy is a minor and comes from a labourer family,” she said.

Police officials have not yet issued an official statement on the incident or the allegations. Further inquiry is awaited.