THE ZAYED CHARITY RUN CONTINUES TO EMBODY THE VALUES OF GIVING WORLDWIDE



First-ever UAE runners' delegation traveling to the United States, reinforcing the global humanitarian reach of the Zayed Charity Run

Prominent Emirati presence as 100 male and 50 female runners to represent the UAE in Miami Final field and organizational visits are underway as the delegation prepares for its journey and participation in the run

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miami, USA |January 2026: The city of Miami, Florida, is preparing to host the 18th edition of the Zayed Charity Run – Miami 2026, scheduled to take place in Coconut Grove on 31 January 2026. The event continues its global journey as one of the world's leading charitable sporting initiatives, carrying a profound social and humanitarian message.

Miami marks the first international stop of the Zayed Charity Run in 2026, followed by Budapest, Hungary, in May 2026. This reflects the initiative's expanding geographic reach and its ability to unite diverse communities around shared humanitarian values inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace.

The 5-kilometer run will begin at Miami City Hall and conclude at Regatta Park. Comprehensive organizational preparations are underway to deliver the event to the highest standards, with expectations of wide participation across nationalities and age groups-demonstrating strong community engagement with the initiative.

For the first time, a dedicated runners' delegation from the United Arab Emirates will travel to the United States to take part in the Zayed Charity Run – Miami 2026. The delegation, comprising 100 male and 50 female runners, is currently preparing for travel and participation, highlighting the growing Emirati commitment to international sporting events that carry a strong humanitarian purpose.

The total prize pool amounts to USD 20,000, with USD 5,000 awarded to first place, USD 2,500 to second place, and USD 1,500 to third place, in addition to raffle prizes for participants. This structure enhances positive competition and contributes to a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.

Proceeds from the Zayed Charity Run – Miami 2026 will be dedicated to supporting the National Kidney Foundation of Florida, reflecting the run's community-driven mission and its commitment to strengthening healthcare services and improving patient outcomes.

In this context, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, stated that the Miami stop represents a significant milestone in the run's international journey, noting that its continuation in the United States for the 18th year reflects growing global trust in its philanthropic mission.

He added:“The Zayed Charity Run has successfully established itself as a global model that brings together sporting excellence and social responsibility, driven by joint efforts and continuous coordination among organizing entities and partners. This ensures the sustainability of the event and the expansion of its positive impact across its international destinations.”

Through its successive international stops, the Zayed Charity Run continues to strengthen its global presence, reaffirming that a journey of giving that began in the United Arab Emirates can reach communities around the world-guided by a clear vision that places people at the heart of its mission and creates a lasting impact that transcends borders and time.