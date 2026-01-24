Pepe Jeans London Introduces Shiruku Denim - Inspired By The Softness Of Japanese Silk

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Pepe Jeans London elevates its denim portfolio with the launch of Shiruku, a premium denim line inspired by the refined touch of Japanese silk, celebrated for its exceptional softness and smoothness.



Shiruku Denim by Pepe Jeans London



Crafted for consumers who value comfort as much as style, Shiruku introduces the innovative features of fine textile engineering with sophisticated design to provide superior comfort, soft feel, and style.



Inspired by the sensorial elegance of Japanese silk, Shiruku Denim delivers an elevated wearing experience, light against the skin yet structured in silhouette, making it a versatile choice for all-day wear.



Prices starting from Rs. 4,999, Shiruku Denim is now available pan-India, across exclusive retail outlets, leading departmental stores, multi-brand outlets and leading e-commerce portals.



The launch of Shiruku further reinforces Pepe Jeans London's position as a brand that continues to evolve with modern lifestyles while remaining rooted in its denim-first philosophy.





You can watch the campaign here

About Pepe Jeans London

Pepe Jeans London was born on London's iconic Portobello Road in 1973. Today, over 50 years later, the brand remains devoted to its initial mantra and pledge to create the world's most exciting denim-led fashion. The diversity and mix of cultures that define the city of London also define the Pepe Jeans personality, providing a constant source of inspiration for the women's, men's, and junior collections. Music, Culture, Fashion, London, and Denim, that's what Pepe Jeans is all about.