AFF Secures Several Major Football Development Projects

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan Football Federation President Mohammad Yousuf Kargar secured contracts for renovating football stadium in western Herat and southern Ghazni and constructing a new sports field in Logar during an official Asian Football Confederation (AFC) meeting in Malaysia.

In a statement today (Saturday), the AFF said the meeting included FIFA representatives Andri, Sanjivan and Nahmat, and AFC representatives Wahid Kardani, Yogesh and Rozbeh.

The statement added that projects for football stadiums in Kandahar and Balkh have also been finalized, while discussions continue on constructing Badakhshan Stadium and renovating Kabul Stadium.

It noted:“With the launch of these projects, football in Afghanistan will enter a new phase of growth and development, providing greater opportunities for nurturing the country's young talent.”

