AFF Secures Several Major Football Development Projects
In a statement today (Saturday), the AFF said the meeting included FIFA representatives Andri, Sanjivan and Nahmat, and AFC representatives Wahid Kardani, Yogesh and Rozbeh.
The statement added that projects for football stadiums in Kandahar and Balkh have also been finalized, while discussions continue on constructing Badakhshan Stadium and renovating Kabul Stadium.
It noted:“With the launch of these projects, football in Afghanistan will enter a new phase of growth and development, providing greater opportunities for nurturing the country's young talent.”
