7 Dead, Dozens Missing In Indonesia Landslide

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): At least seven people were killed and 82 others are missing after a landslide struck West Bandung in Indonesia's West Java province on Saturday, according to media reports.

Al Jazeera cited Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, reporting that the incident occurred in the West Bandung region.

Indonesian news outlet Kompas said the landslide hit Pasirlangu village at around 2 a.m. local time. A“strong flow” of water and loose soil from the slopes of Mount Burangrang destroyed about 30 homes while most residents were asleep.

Kompas added that the process of recording fatalities and injuries is ongoing, noting that heavy rains had inundated the area in recent days.

Local authorities have ordered evacuations in landslide-prone areas. The affected zone is estimated to cover roughly 30 hectares (74 acres), Kompas reports.

Indonesia's weather agency had warned of extreme weather, including heavy rains in West Java, for a week starting Friday.

