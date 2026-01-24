UNESCO Highlights Challenges Facing Youth On International Day Of Education

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): On the International Day of Education, UNESCO emphasized that youth under 30, despite comprising over half the world's population, disproportionately face poverty, inequality and limited access to quality education and decent job opportunities.

Observed annually on 24 January, the International Day of Education celebrates the role of education in promoting peace, development, and social progress. Proclaimed by the UN, UNESCO leads the observance, highlighting education as a human right, a public good, and a shared responsibility.

UNESCO noted that young people under 30 are a key driver of sustainable development, innovation, and social transformation. Yet they remain disproportionately affected by barriers to education and employment.

“When it comes to shaping the future of education, youth have a unique role: they are the primary beneficiaries of educational programs, and their future depends on them. Meaningfully engaging students and young people in co-creating the education they want is essential to meeting their aspirations. This is especially urgent in the context of the technological revolution, which calls for rethinking teaching and learning,” UNESCO said.

Despite progress in involving youth in global education decision-making-including a permanent seat for them alongside world leaders on the High-Level Steering Committee for Sustainable Development Goal 4-UNESCO stressed that further action is needed.

Young people must actively participate as co-creators of educational systems at all levels, from schools to national programs and international development initiatives.

