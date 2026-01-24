403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Public Figure Pavan Kumar N R Reflects on 2020 APSSDC Job Fair Participation in Recent LinkedIn Post
(MENAFN- TTR) Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh.
Public figure Pavan Kumar N R recently shared details on LinkedIn about his participation in a job fair held in 2020 at Punganur village, Madanapalle, organized under the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).
The initiative was conducted on behalf of Hon’ble Minister Shri Ramachandra Reddy garu and facilitated by Mr. Dinakar K S to support employment opportunities for youth.
According to the post, the job fair witnessed the participation of thousands of unemployed candidates.
The recruitment process involved interviews to assess candidates’ skills and qualifications, following which job offer letters were issued to selected candidates.
The job fair was part of APSSDC’s ongoing efforts to connect job seekers with potential employers and strengthen skill-based employment across Andhra Pradesh. Programs of this nature aim to address unemployment and improve workforce participation at the regional level.
The LinkedIn post brings renewed attention to employment initiatives conducted during that period and their role in supporting youth employment in the state.
Public figure Pavan Kumar N R recently shared details on LinkedIn about his participation in a job fair held in 2020 at Punganur village, Madanapalle, organized under the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).
The initiative was conducted on behalf of Hon’ble Minister Shri Ramachandra Reddy garu and facilitated by Mr. Dinakar K S to support employment opportunities for youth.
According to the post, the job fair witnessed the participation of thousands of unemployed candidates.
The recruitment process involved interviews to assess candidates’ skills and qualifications, following which job offer letters were issued to selected candidates.
The job fair was part of APSSDC’s ongoing efforts to connect job seekers with potential employers and strengthen skill-based employment across Andhra Pradesh. Programs of this nature aim to address unemployment and improve workforce participation at the regional level.
The LinkedIn post brings renewed attention to employment initiatives conducted during that period and their role in supporting youth employment in the state.
TTR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment