403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Special Olympics Chairman Declares 2026 the Year of the Teacher
(MENAFN- Manara Global) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 23 January 2026: Special Olympics has issued a powerful global call to action, warning that the world is facing a critical shortage of teachers that threatens the future of millions of students, especially learners with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
UNESCO estimates the world will need 44 million new teachers by 2030 to meet basic education demands. In low-income countries, up to 90 percent of children with disabilities remain out of school. These gaps are largest where the need is greatest.
In his annual State of Inclusion Letter, titled “The Year of the Teacher: Teaching Inclusion in a Divided World,” Chairman Dr. Timothy Shriver urges governments and global institutions to prioritise long-term investment in teacher recruitment, training, and support.
A Global Emergency for Learning and Belonging
The letter, developed in collaboration with the Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education in Abu Dhabi, comes at a time when education systems face the pressures of conflict and displacement. Dr. Shriver stresses that in these uncertain times, students with intellectual disabilities are the first to be left out of school or the last to be considered in policy and planning.
Dr. Shriver describes “an urgent global teacher shortage,” as teachers worldwide are carrying unsustainable burdens amid conflict, displacement, climate disruption, and rising mental health challenges. These pressures have created overcrowded classrooms, diminished teaching quality, and limited learning opportunities that disproportionately affect students with IDD.
He warns: “Teachers are the frontline builders of empathy, inclusion, and stability. But their ability to bridge divides and foster belonging is under threat, and they cannot shoulder this responsibility alone. Inclusion must be recognized as a critical human right and a key building block for a just and flourishing future. Governments, Foundations, Corporations, and multi-lateral development organizations must change their levels of commitment if a deeper crisis is to be averted and more lives lost. Inclusion must be funded, measured, and maintained with the same urgency as roads, bridges, and health systems."
Dr. Shriver explains “When teachers disappear, opportunity disappears, and the most marginalized students suffer most. Without well-prepared teachers, inclusive and equitable education cannot be achieved, and the most marginalized students suffer most.”
Four Focus Areas for Global Education Leaders
Dr. Shriver’s 2026 State of Inclusion Letter sets out four urgent focus areas for governments, donors, and education leaders:
•Long-term funding: Commit to a minimum of 5-year funding cycles with 3% annual increases indexed to inflation for teacher recruitment and retention, including pathways for teachers with disabilities.
•Mandatory inclusivity training: Embedding inclusivity and utilizing the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) framework – which the UAE is actively piloting – in all teacher licensing programs by 2028, rather than treating it as a peripheral initiative.
•Teacher well-being: Protect teacher well-being and elevate the profession, so every educator is respected, resourced, and retained.
•School inclusion programs: Invest in school-based inclusion programming – such as Special Olympics Unified Sports® programming, student leadership activities, and peer mentoring – that builds belonging for students of all abilities.
The UAE’s Role in Global Inclusion
The 2026 State of Inclusion Letter is anchored in the work of the Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education, based in Abu Dhabi. Established through the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the Center carries forward the legacy of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and the UAE’s enduring commitment to inclusion and opportunity for people of determination.
From Abu Dhabi, the Global Center supports partners worldwide to design and scale inclusive education initiatives. Through the Unified Champion Schools® program, schools bring together students with and without intellectual disabilities through inclusive sports, whole-school activities, and youth leadership opportunities.
Commenting on the work of the Global Center for Inclusion in Education, Ahmad Al Gergawi, Director of Communications, Partnership and Outreach, said: “Schools are places of belonging, and teachers are at the heart of making inclusion real. The UAE is at the forefront of shaping a new global standard for inclusion, guided by a simple conviction: every child deserves a teacher who sees them, supports them, and expects them to succeed. Through the Global Center for Inclusion in Education, we are sharing practical solutions from Abu Dhabi that empower teachers and school communities to include every learner and ensure students with and without intellectual disabilities thrive together.”
In 2025, the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity announced a major new grant to Special Olympics International to expand this work, enabling the Global Center to reach more countries, equip educators with practical tools for inclusion, and support young people to become advocates for inclusive schools and communities.
You can read the annual State of Inclusion Letter here
UNESCO estimates the world will need 44 million new teachers by 2030 to meet basic education demands. In low-income countries, up to 90 percent of children with disabilities remain out of school. These gaps are largest where the need is greatest.
In his annual State of Inclusion Letter, titled “The Year of the Teacher: Teaching Inclusion in a Divided World,” Chairman Dr. Timothy Shriver urges governments and global institutions to prioritise long-term investment in teacher recruitment, training, and support.
A Global Emergency for Learning and Belonging
The letter, developed in collaboration with the Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education in Abu Dhabi, comes at a time when education systems face the pressures of conflict and displacement. Dr. Shriver stresses that in these uncertain times, students with intellectual disabilities are the first to be left out of school or the last to be considered in policy and planning.
Dr. Shriver describes “an urgent global teacher shortage,” as teachers worldwide are carrying unsustainable burdens amid conflict, displacement, climate disruption, and rising mental health challenges. These pressures have created overcrowded classrooms, diminished teaching quality, and limited learning opportunities that disproportionately affect students with IDD.
He warns: “Teachers are the frontline builders of empathy, inclusion, and stability. But their ability to bridge divides and foster belonging is under threat, and they cannot shoulder this responsibility alone. Inclusion must be recognized as a critical human right and a key building block for a just and flourishing future. Governments, Foundations, Corporations, and multi-lateral development organizations must change their levels of commitment if a deeper crisis is to be averted and more lives lost. Inclusion must be funded, measured, and maintained with the same urgency as roads, bridges, and health systems."
Dr. Shriver explains “When teachers disappear, opportunity disappears, and the most marginalized students suffer most. Without well-prepared teachers, inclusive and equitable education cannot be achieved, and the most marginalized students suffer most.”
Four Focus Areas for Global Education Leaders
Dr. Shriver’s 2026 State of Inclusion Letter sets out four urgent focus areas for governments, donors, and education leaders:
•Long-term funding: Commit to a minimum of 5-year funding cycles with 3% annual increases indexed to inflation for teacher recruitment and retention, including pathways for teachers with disabilities.
•Mandatory inclusivity training: Embedding inclusivity and utilizing the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) framework – which the UAE is actively piloting – in all teacher licensing programs by 2028, rather than treating it as a peripheral initiative.
•Teacher well-being: Protect teacher well-being and elevate the profession, so every educator is respected, resourced, and retained.
•School inclusion programs: Invest in school-based inclusion programming – such as Special Olympics Unified Sports® programming, student leadership activities, and peer mentoring – that builds belonging for students of all abilities.
The UAE’s Role in Global Inclusion
The 2026 State of Inclusion Letter is anchored in the work of the Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education, based in Abu Dhabi. Established through the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the Center carries forward the legacy of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and the UAE’s enduring commitment to inclusion and opportunity for people of determination.
From Abu Dhabi, the Global Center supports partners worldwide to design and scale inclusive education initiatives. Through the Unified Champion Schools® program, schools bring together students with and without intellectual disabilities through inclusive sports, whole-school activities, and youth leadership opportunities.
Commenting on the work of the Global Center for Inclusion in Education, Ahmad Al Gergawi, Director of Communications, Partnership and Outreach, said: “Schools are places of belonging, and teachers are at the heart of making inclusion real. The UAE is at the forefront of shaping a new global standard for inclusion, guided by a simple conviction: every child deserves a teacher who sees them, supports them, and expects them to succeed. Through the Global Center for Inclusion in Education, we are sharing practical solutions from Abu Dhabi that empower teachers and school communities to include every learner and ensure students with and without intellectual disabilities thrive together.”
In 2025, the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity announced a major new grant to Special Olympics International to expand this work, enabling the Global Center to reach more countries, equip educators with practical tools for inclusion, and support young people to become advocates for inclusive schools and communities.
You can read the annual State of Inclusion Letter here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment