Govt Housing Event: Karnataka BJP Protests In Hubballi Alleging Protocol Violation

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 24 (IANS) As the Karnataka government gets ready for a massive convention for the distribution of houses to more than 20,000 beneficiaries at Hubballi on Saturday, the state unit of the BJP took out a rally condemning the government, alleging violation of protocol and neglect of Opposition leaders.

MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai, M.R. Patil, and other BJP leaders took out a protest rally and raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the government.

They also held posters accusing the state government of taking funds from the Centre and projecting the programme as an initiative entirely of the state government.

Mahesh Tenginakai stated that the state government had failed to invite Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who represents the region in the Lok Sabha, and other BJP leaders, thereby turning the programme into a Congress party event. This, he said, was a clear violation of protocol.

“All the houses that will be inaugurated today were built during the tenure of the BJP government in the state. The efforts of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, then Housing Minister V. Somanna, and former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai are behind this project. The houses could not be completed during the BJP's tenure. The Congress-led government has only completed minor pending works and is now handing over the houses to the beneficiaries,” he stated.

“I want to question the state government and the Housing Minister. Two-and-a-half years after coming to power, how many houses have you built? The Centre has a major share in this project and provides Rs 1.5 lakh for each house. The land has been provided by the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation. The state government should acknowledge the Centre's contribution,” he said.

“After raising the issue, they added the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they neglected Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who resides in Hubballi. It is unfortunate that he has not been invited to the event. They are giving a lame excuse that he is not in the city. This event has been postponed many times and could have been scheduled when he was available,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the large cut-outs of a leader installed at the venue in Hubballi on Mandur Road collapsed. The injured were shifted to a hospital. Congress party sources claimed that arrangements had been made at the venue to accommodate nearly three lakh people for the event.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Housing and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, and other prominent leaders are participating in the event. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is also attending.

Sources said the event is being used as a show of strength by the Siddaramaiah camp to send a strong message to the party high command amid the ongoing leadership tussle.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar is absent as he is in Davos.