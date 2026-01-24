Indian Woman, 3 Relatives Shot Dead By Husband In Georgia Children Hid In Closet

A horrific shooting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, has left four adults dead, including an Indian national, and shaken the Indian diaspora in the United States. The incident, which took place in the early hours of Friday, is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute that escalated into fatal violence, according to law enforcement and media reports.

Police and local authorities responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Brook Ivy Court, where they found four victims suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Meemu Dogra (43), her husband's wife; Gourav Kumar (33); Nidhi Chander (37); and Harish Chander (38) - all relatives connected to the suspected shooter.

The alleged shooter, identified as 51-year-old Vijay Kumar of Atlanta, was taken into custody near the scene without incident. He now faces a slew of serious charges, including multiple counts of felony and malice murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children, reflecting the gravity of the crime and the fact that three children were inside the home during the shooting.

In a harrowing detail, the three children - reportedly aged around 7, 10, and 12 - managed to hide in a closet during the attack and remained unharmed. One of them courageously called 911, providing crucial information that helped officers locate the scene quickly.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed deep grief over the tragedy and confirmed that all possible support is being extended to the bereaved family. Officials have said the incident is being treated as a domestic violence case, and investigators are working to establish a clear motive.

The senseless killing has prompted an outpouring of shock and sadness among the Indian community and beyond, as questions linger over how a family dispute could result in such devastating loss of life.