Anupam Kher, Ravi Kishan Train Together For Sequel Of THIS Special Movie Check Here

Anupam Kher has once again inspired fans with his dedication to fitness. The veteran actor recently shared a photograph from a workout session with actor Ravi Kishan, and the image quickly caught attention online. In the black-and-white picture, both actors appeared in top form, flexing their muscles and reflecting the discipline behind their fitness routines.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Along with the post, Kher expressed that the effort and pain of training are temporary, but the pride that follows is lasting. He mentioned that he enjoyed working out alongside his friend and co-actor Ravi Kishan, adding a spiritual chant to convey enthusiasm and positivity about their routine.

About the Movie

The gym session comes at a time when both actors are busy filming the sequel to the popular 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla, which was the directorial debut of Dibakar Banerjee. The original film, known for its humour and strong middle-class narrative, starred actors like Boman Irani, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, and Tara Sharma. It revolved around a Delhi family's struggle to reclaim their land from a cunning builder and later went on to gain cult-classic status.

The upcoming sequel is bringing back several familiar cast members while also introducing new faces, including Ravi Kishan. This reunion after nearly two decades has already created excitement among fans and film enthusiasts.

Kher recently shared his thoughts on the massive anticipation surrounding the sequel. He reflected that despite working in films for over forty years, he had never witnessed such overwhelming excitement for any sequel, including international projects. He admitted being genuinely curious about what makes the film resonate so strongly across generations and invited fans to share their thoughts on the enduring magic of the story.

With filming currently in progress, the revival of the beloved franchise has become a talking point across social media and the film industry. The sequel promises to add a fresh chapter to a story that continues to hold a special place in audience memory.