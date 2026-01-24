Affair Turns Deadly In MP's Gwalior: Woman Plots Husband's Murder With Lover

A 25-year-old man, Santosh Giri, was shot dead in Gwalior's Nayagaon area of Madhya Pradesh, police said. Investigators allege his wife Reena planned the murder with her lover Amit Khan, who is absconding.

A shocking murder case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, where the body of a 25-year-old man was found lying in bushes near a railway line. Police say the killing was planned by the victim's wife with the help of her lover, as the husband was allegedly becoming an obstacle in their relationship.

The incident took place in Nayagaon, which falls under the Kampoo police station area.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anu Beniwal, the body was found around 9 pm on Wednesday. It was lying in bushes along the Nayagaon railway line. The condition of the body immediately raised suspicion of murder.

Police said the victim had suffered two gunshot wounds to the head. One bullet passed straight through the head, while the second bullet was found lodged inside. This confirmed that the death was not accidental.

At the crime scene, police recovered liquor bottles, disposable glasses and snack items. These items suggested that the accused may have been drinking with the victim before shooting him. Investigators believe the murder may have taken place during or after a party.

A motorcycle was also found at the spot. Police traced its registration number, which helped them identify the deceased.

Victim identified as Santosh Giri

The victim was identified as Santosh Giri alias Goswami, aged 25. He was a resident of Jakhoda village in Ghatigaon, according to a report by Bhaskar English. After confirming his identity, police intensified the investigation and began questioning people close to him.

Police said Santosh married Reena in 2020. Reena is a resident of Mehgaon in Bhind district. The couple had two small children, one aged four years and the other just one and a half years old.

According to investigators, Santosh was addicted to intoxication, which often led to arguments between the couple.

For the past three years, Reena had been living separately in Chinour at the house of her brother-in-law, Deepak Giri.

Police said the main reason for the constant disputes between Santosh and Reena was Amit Khan, a resident of Mehgaon. Reena was allegedly in a relationship with Amit Khan.

About three months ago, Amit Khan had reportedly assaulted Santosh. After this incident, police believe Reena allegedly conspired to have her husband killed.

When police first questioned Reena, she allegedly tried to mislead investigators. However, during strict interrogation, she reportedly confessed that her lover Amit Khan and his friend Sunny shot Santosh dead.

Following her statement, police teams launched raids to arrest the accused. Amit Khan has been absconding since the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharamveer Singh Yadav said the case has been solved. He confirmed that the murder was carried out by Amit Khan, an acquaintance of the deceased's wife, along with a youth named Sunny.

Police said continuous raids are underway and both accused will be arrested soon.