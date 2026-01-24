(FACT CHECK) Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Married Secretly? Did Vijay, Dulquer & Trisha Attend?

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's wedding video has gone viral on social media. Many actors attended the South Indian wedding, including Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shruti Haasan. So, did Dhanush and Mrunal marry secretly?

There have been speculations that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating, and a few days ago, social media users speculated that the couple is planning to marry on February 14, 2026.

However, a source close to Mrunal disputed the reports. But now, a video has gone viral on social media, showing Dhanush and Mrunal getting married in a South Indian wedding ceremony.

Celebrities who attend the wedding include Trisha, Shruti Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Ajith Kumar, Dulquer Salmaan, and Thalapathy Vijay. While it appears to be a legitimate wedding video, it is actually an AI-generated video. Watch the video below.

A netizen responded to the video, saying, "Great AI work...Ajith was in dubai on this date (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Marriage is also fine, dude.. See how Vijay Ajith is standing behind everything (sic)."

One more netizen said, "Even Dhanush is in shock.... (sic)."

A few days ago, a source told the Hindustan Times, "Mrunal would not marry next month. "This is a rumour that has spread."

"She has a picture coming out in February; why would she marry so close to the release date? Then, in March, she will have another Telugu film released," the insider stated.

Mrunal has a lot of interesting projects coming up, including Do Deewane Seher Mein, Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Allu Arjun's next film alongside Atlee (reportedly).

Meanwhile, Vignesh Raja will direct Dhanush's next film, Kara.