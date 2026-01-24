Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Film Earns THIS Check Here

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's war epic registers a powerful Day 1 collection, outpacing Dhurandhar and proving audience appetite for big-scale patriotic action movie

Border 2 has made an impressive debut in theatres, collecting an estimated ₹30 crore net in India on its first day. Despite receiving mixed critical feedback, the film drew large crowds, driven by strong pre-release buzz and star power. The opening figure places it ahead of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which had earned ₹28 crore on its first day. While Border 2 has not surpassed Sunny Deol's previous blockbuster Gadar 2 or the recent hit Chhaava, its Day 1 performance confirms a solid start and strong audience curiosity.

Advance ticket sales played a crucial role in this opening momentum. Prior to release, the film recorded ₹12.5 crore in advance bookings, with over 4 lakh tickets sold across more than 16,000 shows nationwide. Premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema further boosted revenue, while last-minute spot bookings on release day lifted total earnings to the ₹30 crore mark.

The film's theatre occupancy displayed a steady upward curve throughout the day. Morning shows opened at moderate levels, but footfall grew significantly during afternoon and evening screenings. Night shows witnessed the highest turnout, reflecting positive on-ground audience response and walk-in bookings.

Overall occupancy hovered above 30 percent nationally, with certain regions performing even better. The Delhi-NCR circuit led the charts with high show counts and strong attendance. Other major urban centres including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad contributed meaningfully to the film's pan-India reach. The consistent growth in show-wise occupancy suggests good word-of-mouth potential for the weekend ahead.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The film brings together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles, supported by Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. Marketed as a spiritual successor to the cult classic Border, the film leans heavily on patriotic emotion, battlefield drama, and high-octane action.

With a wide release across thousands of screens and strong initial audience turnout, Border 2 has positioned itself as one of the major box office contenders of the season. The coming days will determine whether it sustains momentum through positive audience reception.