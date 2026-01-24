Kalinga Lancers Enter HIL Final After 2-1 Win Over Ranchi Royals

After his side's win over Ranchi Royals to advance to the finals of the Hockey India League (HIL), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers skipper Arthur Van Doren spoke on factors contributing to the win, such as fine defence, communication and sticking to their processes that had got them so far.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers became the first team to qualify for the final of the men's HIL 2025-26 after a 2-1 victory in Qualifier 1 against Ranchi Royals at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

The Lancers had earlier finished the league stage at the top of the standings with 16 points.

Alexander Hendrickx bagged a brace to give his side a 2-0 lead before Mandeep Singh pulled one back for the Royals.

Skipper Credits Defensive Discipline

The Lancers' progression to the final has been driven by defensive solidity. Across the season so far, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers have conceded eight goals, the best defensive record in the league.

Skipper Arthur Van Doren credited the team's discipline and collective work rate for the result. "We knew this would be a difficult game against a side with a lot of attacking quality and individual skill," he said, as quoted by a Hockey India press release.

"Our focus was on staying compact, denying space in dangerous areas and making sure we were connected defensively throughout the match," he added.

"We were not perfect in every phase, but I think the discipline was there. Everyone put their body on the line, communicated well and stuck to the structure we have worked on all season. In these knockout games, that is what gives you a chance to win," Van Doren added.

Hendrickx's Brace and a Solid Defence

Penalty corners have been another decisive factor for the Lancers this season. The side currently converts at 29.7 per cent, with Belgian drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx leading the franchise scoring charts with 10 goals from eight matches.

Reflecting on his contribution in Qualifier 1 with a brace, Hendrickx said the team's defensive mindset laid the platform. "I think the key for us was how we defended as a unit," he said.

"We started well, went 2-0 up and even when they came back into the game, we stayed calm and conceded only one goal," he added.

"It may not always look spectacular, but it is efficient. We managed the game well, especially in the final phase, by holding the ball, making smart decisions and staying patient. That kind of composure is really important in close matches like this," Hendrickx explained.

Focus on the Final

Van Doren also highlighted the importance of not losing sight of the bigger picture. "The competition in this league is extremely tough, and that's reflected in how many close games we have had, including shootouts earlier in the season," he said.

"Overall, we've maintained a good structure and managed key moments well, but there's still room to improve."

"Reaching the final is a big step, but it does not guarantee anything. We are focused on preparing well, improving small details and taking it one step at a time," he added.

Team Spirit and Home Advantage

Hendrickx reflected on goal scoring, stressing the collective nature of the group. "Scoring goals is always nice, but for us the most important thing is that the team wins," he said.

"We know that if we earn penalty corners, we have a good chance to score, but it doesn't matter who finishes them."

"Playing at home in Bhubaneswar has been special. The support we've received since coming here has been massive, and it gives us extra energy. We will enjoy reaching the final for a short moment and then shift our full focus to the last step," Hendrickx added.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will play the final of the Hockey India League 2025-26 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on 26 January 2026 as they aim for the ultimate prize, with Ranchi Royals or Hyderabad Toofans are playing the Qualifier two on Saturday as their opponents. (ANI)

