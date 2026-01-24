Vadra-Bhandari Money Laundering Case: Court Gives ED Time For Arguments

Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday granted time to the ED to argue on the consideration of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Robert Vadra in a money laundering case linked to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Special Judge Sushant Changotra listed the matter for consideration on February 26. The court pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for not filing a consolidated list of unrelied documents. The court granted time to file documents and arguements after hearing submissions from special public prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta, assisted by Advocate Faizan Khan. The court directed the ED to file a document on or before the next date of hearing.

Background of the ED Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate in December 2025 filed its second supplementary prosecution complaint in the money-laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, formally naming businessman Robert Vadra as an accused. Vadra was granted anticipatory bail in the case by the Delhi Court in 2019.

According to reports, Vadra's role has come under scrutiny as part of the larger investigation into Bhandari, who is alleged to have facilitated questionable financial transactions and benefited through dealings. Vadra had appeared before the agency in July this year, where his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The businessman is under ED investigation in three separate money laundering cases, two of which relate to alleged irregularities in land transactions. The agency has been probing whether funds generated through these deals were routed through offshore entities linked to Bhandari.

Sanjay Bhandari's Fugitive Status

Sanjay Bhandari, considered a known to Vadra, fled to London in 2016 shortly after the Income-Tax Department conducted searches at his premises in Delhi. He was recently declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) by a Delhi trial court. However, Bhandari challenged the order before the Delhi High Court. In August, the High Court reserved its verdict on his plea contesting the trial court's decision under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. (ANI)

