Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold And Foggy Conditions, Doctors Advise Caution

Bengaluru is experiencing cold and foggy weather with temperatures ranging between 15°C and 30°C. Doctors have advised residents to wear warm clothes, eat hot food and take health precautions as light rain, high humidity and poor air quality persist.

Bengaluru is experiencing cold and foggy weather today, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 15°C to a maximum of 30°C.

The Meteorological Department has urged residents, from children to the elderly, to exercise caution and take necessary precautions against the chilly conditions.

Doctors have advised people to wear warm clothes to protect themselves from the severe cold.

Medical experts have highlighted that extreme cold can affect people's health, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

Citizens are being advised to carry warm blankets, consume hot food, and maintain a balanced diet to keep their immunity strong during these cold days.

The city may experience occasional light rain today, with humidity levels around 78% and winds reaching speeds of 19.1 km/h.

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly, as damp conditions combined with cold temperatures can make travel uncomfortable and increase the risk of seasonal illnesses.

Bengaluru's air quality index (AQI) stands at 113, which is categorised as“poor”. People with respiratory issues, including children and the elderly, should limit outdoor activities and take precautions to minimise exposure to the polluted air. Wearing masks and keeping windows closed are recommended to reduce health risks.