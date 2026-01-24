Maharashtra HORROR! Woman Set On Fire By Husband Over Money For Alcohol, Succumbs To Injuries In Hospital

A 26-year-old woman, Priyanka Barsagade, died after her husband allegedly set her on fire in Gadchiroli's Porla village over money for alcohol. Police said the accused poured petrol on her while she was in the kitchen.

A tragic incident has shaken Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. The victim, identified as Priyanka Barsagade, died while undergoing treatment in Nagpur.

The incident took place in Porla village and has sparked outrage among local residents.

According to police, Priyanka married Sushil Barsagade in 2018 against the wishes of both families. Sushil worked as a daily-wage labourer. Police said the couple lived peacefully during the early years of their marriage.

However, their relationship slowly deteriorated due to Sushil's addiction to alcohol. Frequent arguments became common in the household.

Fight over money before the attack

Police said the incident began when Sushil demanded money from Priyanka to buy liquor. When she refused, he allegedly assaulted her. Investigators said he forcibly took Rs 2,000 from a cupboard before leaving the house.

A short while later, Sushil returned home.

According to the investigation, Priyanka was working in the kitchen when her husband allegedly came from behind. He reportedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

Hearing her screams, the couple's five-year-old daughter, Supriya, began crying loudly. Her cries alerted neighbours, who rushed to the house.

By the time help arrived, Priyanka had suffered 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries.

Police said the accused allegedly tried to mislead people by pretending to put out the fire using a blanket. However, neighbours became suspicious and informed the authorities.

Treatment and death in Nagpur

Priyanka was first taken to the district hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur. Later, doctors moved her to a private hospital for advanced treatment.

Despite medical efforts, she died during treatment.

Before her death, Priyanka narrated the entire incident to her father, Ashok Boldawar, as reported by India Today. Based on his complaint, Gadchiroli police registered a murder case against the accused, Sushil Chintuji Barsagade.

Police said further investigation is underway.