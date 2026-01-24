Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Er Rashid Granted Custody Parole To Attend Parliament Budget Session

Er Rashid Granted Custody Parole To Attend Parliament Budget Session


2026-01-24 03:10:32
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A Delhi court on Saturday allowed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, to attend the upcoming Parliament Budget Session under custody parole, subject to conditions imposed earlier.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Courts granted Rashid custody parole for the duration of the Budget Session, from February 28 to April 2.


ADVERTISEMENT

As per the order, Rashid will be taken from Tihar Jail to Parliament only on the days when the House is in session.

The court said the issue of expenses related to Rashid's transportation during custody parole would be decided by the Delhi High Court, where a matter concerning similar expenses incurred during the previous Monsoon Session is pending.

MENAFN24012026000215011059ID1110643996



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search