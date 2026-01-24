Er Rashid Granted Custody Parole To Attend Parliament Budget Session

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A Delhi court on Saturday allowed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, to attend the upcoming Parliament Budget Session under custody parole, subject to conditions imposed earlier.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Courts granted Rashid custody parole for the duration of the Budget Session, from February 28 to April 2.

As per the order, Rashid will be taken from Tihar Jail to Parliament only on the days when the House is in session.

The court said the issue of expenses related to Rashid's transportation during custody parole would be decided by the Delhi High Court, where a matter concerning similar expenses incurred during the previous Monsoon Session is pending.