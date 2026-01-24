War Update: 136 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook at 8:00 on Saturday, January 24, according Ukrinform.

Russian forces carried out 90 airstrikes, dropping 223 glide bombs, deployed 7,615 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3,840 artillery and other shelling attacks, including 54 strikes with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Bratske (Dnipropetrovsk region), Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, Tavriiske (Zaporizhzhia region).

In response, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile troops, and artillery struck seven enemy concentration areas, as well as a command post and an artillery system.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy launched five airstrikes dropping 11 bombs and 73 shelling attacks, including two with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, five Russian attacks were repelled in Prylipky, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, and toward Nesterne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's forces repelled one attack toward Petropavlivka.

Ukraine's forcesRussian artillery gun on Kupiansk front

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces carried out 12 attacks near Novoselivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobysheve, Torske, Yampil, and toward Lyman, Stavky, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's forces repelled two attacks near Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three attacks were repelled toward Nykyforivka and Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian invaders conducted 20 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders halted 41 assault actions near Dorozhnie, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Shevchenko, and Novopavlivka.

Ukrainian airborne troops repel massive Russian assault onfront

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched five attacks near Oleksandrohrad, Zlahoda, and toward Dobropillia, Ivanivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, 22 attacks were repelled near Solodke, Huliaipole, and toward Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack toward Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no offensive actions were reported.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were spotted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to January 24, 2026, in the war against Ukraine stand at approximately 1,233,020 personnel.