Almost 6,000 Houses Without Heating In Kyiv Due To Massive Attack - Klychko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the enemy's massive attack and damage to critical infrastructure in the capital, nearly 6,000 homes are again without heating,” he wrote.

Klychko specified that most of the houses are those that have already been connected or attempted to be connected to the heat supply twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20.

He also noted problems with the water supply on the left bank and, to a lesser extent, on the right bank. He assured that utility and energy workers are working to restore services to the homes of Kyiv residents.

As reported by Ukrinform, a woman died at a confectionery factory in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack on the night of January 24.