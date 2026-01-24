Night Attack On Kyiv: Buildings, Shopping Center, And Confectionery Factory Damaged One Dead And Several Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“In the Holosiivskyi district, there is damage to the upper floor of a confectionery factory: One woman was killed, and two other people were injured. A private residential building was also damaged,” the report said.

In the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, firefighters extinguished a fire near garages. At another address, a fuel tanker caught fire, causing a fuel leak. The fire has been localized. One person was injured.

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, an attack caused damage and a fire in an uninhabited high-rise residential building. The fire has been extinguished.

An office building was damaged in the Solomyanskyi district.

According to the Kyiv police, the Russian attack damaged residential buildings, cars, a library, a shopping center, garages, the fence of the ground section of the green metro line, and the production premises of a confectionery enterprise.

It is known that a 49-year-old woman was killed in the attack, and four other people were injured.

As of now, the aftermath of the shelling is being dealt with in the capital. Police investigation teams, bomb disposal experts, rescuers, and other specialized services are working at the scene.

