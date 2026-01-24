Azerbaijani Oil Increases In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $1.71, or 2.57%, on January 23 from the previous level, coming in at $68.34 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $1.69, or 2.64%, to $65.76 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $1.79, or 5.07%, to $37.07 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $2.49, or 3.78%, to $68.27 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.