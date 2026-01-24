Turkmenistan, Türkiye Eye Broader Cooperation In Key Economic Sectors

Turkmenistan, Türkiye Eye Broader Cooperation In Key Economic Sectors
The statement followed a meeting held on January 22 between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Türkiye Mekan Ishanguliyev and Chairman of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce Gursel Baran.
The sides also discussed ways to establish sustainable contacts between business communities of the two countries and prospects for participation in joint investment projects. Proposals were put forward to intensify cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises of Turkmenistan and Türkiye, including participation in exhibitions and forums, as well as attracting mutually beneficial investments.
