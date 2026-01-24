Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Türkiye Eye Broader Cooperation In Key Economic Sectors

2026-01-24 03:08:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 24. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, construction, and food industries, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The statement followed a meeting held on January 22 between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Türkiye Mekan Ishanguliyev and Chairman of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce Gursel Baran.

The sides also discussed ways to establish sustainable contacts between business communities of the two countries and prospects for participation in joint investment projects. Proposals were put forward to intensify cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises of Turkmenistan and Türkiye, including participation in exhibitions and forums, as well as attracting mutually beneficial investments.

