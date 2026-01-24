403
US VP To Visit Azerbaijan, Armenia To Build On Peace Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said that Vice President JD Vance will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia in February to continue building on a "historic" peace agreement signed by the two neighboring countries last summer under US mediation.
In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump expressed on Friday his appreciation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for their support of the peace agreement signed in August.
"I want to thank President Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia for upholding the Peace Agreement we signed last August," Trump wrote. "This was a nasty War, 1 of 8 that I have ended, but now we have Prosperity and Peace."
Trump announced that Vice President Vance will travel to both countries "to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."
He added that the US will strengthen its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, pursue a "beautiful" agreement on peaceful nuclear cooperation with Armenia, and finalize deals with Azerbaijan involving major US semiconductor manufacturers, as well as the sale of US-made defense equipment, including personal protective armor, boats, and other systems.
On August 8, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a US-brokered peace agreement aimed at ending more than 30 years of conflict between the two countries.
The agreement was signed by US President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and included an economic component allowing US companies to invest in both countries. (end)
