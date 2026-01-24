403
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s leading stock index started Thursday at 12,771.45 points, marking an increase of 0.34%, or 43.28 points, compared to the previous session.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 dropped 0.61%, closing at 12,728.18 points, with daily trading activity totaling 208.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.8 billion).
By 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), foreign exchange rates were recorded at 43.3075 liras per US dollar, 50.7165 per euro, and 58.2865 per British pound.
Meanwhile, the cost of an ounce of gold reached $4,822.90, and Brent crude oil was priced at $64.55 per barrel.
