Türkiye’s Central Bank Lowers Interest Rate

2026-01-24 02:57:50
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s central bank reduced its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points on Thursday, falling short of market expectations. Policymakers highlighted that the fundamental trajectory of inflation is easing, despite temporary pressures.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye lowered the one-week repo rate from 38% to 37%, a smaller adjustment than projected in a survey conducted by Anadolu.

In an official announcement, the bank noted that leading indicators point to a rise in monthly consumer inflation in January, mainly driven by food costs, while the core inflation trend showed a decline in December.

“Indicators for the last quarter point to demand conditions that continue to support the disinflation process, albeit at a moderating pace,” the bank stated.

The institution also mentioned that inflation expectations and pricing patterns, although showing improvement, “continue to pose risks to the disinflation process.”

The central bank affirmed that it will uphold a restrictive monetary policy stance until price stability is achieved. It added that this approach will reinforce disinflation via demand, exchange rate, and expectations channels.

To stay aligned with its disinflation trajectory and interim goals, the bank indicated that policy rates will be determined based on actual and expected inflation, as well as underlying trends.

“The Monetary Policy Committee will make its policy decisions so as to create the monetary and financial conditions necessary to reach the 5% inflation target in the medium term,” the statement said, noting that decisions will remain “predictable, data-driven and transparent.”

