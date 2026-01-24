403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Sees Slight Drop in New Company Registrations
(MENAFN) In 2025, more than 113,700 new enterprises were launched in Türkiye, reflecting a modest decrease from the previous year, according to statistics released Friday by Türkiye’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges.
A total of 113,779 companies were created during the year, representing a 1.5% decline from 115,463 in 2024, the union, referred to as TOBB, reported.
The data also revealed that the number of dissolved companies last year reached 32,753, marking a 1.8% rise compared to the year before.
December statistics highlighted more pronounced short-term variations. The count of newly founded companies increased 34.7% from the prior month to 12,795, while recording a 1.1% growth relative to December 2024.
During the same month, company liquidations surged 154.3% on a monthly basis to 5,568, though the number was down 9.4% year-on-year.
Additionally, TOBB data indicated ongoing foreign participation in business formation. In December, 787 firms with international partners were established, including 573 with Turkish partners, 22 with German partners, and 21 with collaborators from Iran.
A total of 113,779 companies were created during the year, representing a 1.5% decline from 115,463 in 2024, the union, referred to as TOBB, reported.
The data also revealed that the number of dissolved companies last year reached 32,753, marking a 1.8% rise compared to the year before.
December statistics highlighted more pronounced short-term variations. The count of newly founded companies increased 34.7% from the prior month to 12,795, while recording a 1.1% growth relative to December 2024.
During the same month, company liquidations surged 154.3% on a monthly basis to 5,568, though the number was down 9.4% year-on-year.
Additionally, TOBB data indicated ongoing foreign participation in business formation. In December, 787 firms with international partners were established, including 573 with Turkish partners, 22 with German partners, and 21 with collaborators from Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment