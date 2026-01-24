403
OMNEX 2026 Forum Set to Strengthen Oman-Türkiye Ties
(MENAFN) A promotional gathering for The OMNEX 2026 Oman-Türkiye Business Forum and International Trade Fair, organized by the Oman Business Forum, took place at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in Muscat.
The upcoming trade fair, for which Anadolu serves as a global communications partner, is scheduled to unite business representatives from both nations in Oman’s capital from February 2-4, according to the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK).
During the promotion event, coordinated by the Oman Business Forum alongside the Oman-Turkish Joint Business Council and in collaboration with Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the forum’s aims, concurrent programs, and key industry sectors were presented to the public.
At the press briefing, Yunus Ete, chairman of the DEIK Türkiye-Oman Business Council, highlighted that "OMNEX 2026 represents an important turning point in bilateral economic relations."
Ete noted that Türkiye being chosen as the guest of honor underscores the robust partnership between the two countries and "offers opportunities to develop strategic cooperation between their business communities."
He further stressed that hosting the forum at this juncture is significant due to the positive momentum following high-level reciprocal visits between Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
