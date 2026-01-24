403
UN Chief Urges Member States to Reinforce ECOSOC
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on member nations to urgently fortify the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), cautioning that increasing global fractures and waning trust in multilateralism endanger progress on development and peace.
Addressing the 80th anniversary of ECOSOC, Guterres referred to the council as an “engine of progress” since its inaugural session in 1946. He emphasized that its responsibilities have grown more complex as worldwide challenges continue to escalate.
"Conflicts rage, as military spending goes through the roof. Inequalities grow, while development funding is in free fall,” Guterres remarked. “These intertwined crises cannot be solved with unilateral approaches or raw power. They demand urgent, collective responses. And ECOSOC can help lead the way."
However, Guterres noted that ECOSOC's sustained effectiveness “requires something more,” especially at a time when international cooperation faces significant strain.
He encouraged governments to swiftly enact reforms outlined in the Pact for the Future, describing them as critical for ensuring that ECOSOC remains both efficient and pertinent.
"ECOSOC has a vital role to play in our divided and unequal world — and we must waste no time in strengthening it," Guterres said.
Highlighting ECOSOC as one of the UN's six principal bodies, Guterres characterized it as an "indispensable platform" for global dialogue, capable of assisting nations in bridging development gaps and confronting shared global challenges.
