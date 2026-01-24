403
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Ends Friday at Record High
(MENAFN) Türkiye's leading equity benchmark shattered historical records Friday, closing at an unprecedented peak as the BIST 100 surged past the psychologically significant 13,000-point threshold for the first time ever.
The Borsa Istanbul flagship index sealed the trading week at 12,992.71 points—marking a robust 1.1% climb that propelled the gauge to its highest-ever closing position. The rally added 141.22 points to Thursday's settlement price.
Opening bell activity commenced at 12,904.56 points, establishing the session's floor, while intraday momentum drove the index to a historic zenith of 13,030.83 points before profit-taking tempered gains.
Market capitalization for the BIST 100 constituents reached approximately 12.83 trillion Turkish liras—equivalent to $296.9 billion—as transaction volumes surged to 181.6 billion liras ($4.18 billion) throughout the session.
Bullish sentiment dominated as 70 index components advanced while 29 securities retreated from prior levels.
Commodity and currency markets reflected broader trends by 6:20 pm local time (1520GMT): gold commanded $4,947.75 per ounce, Brent crude traded at $65.1 per barrel, the US dollar exchanged at 43.3705 liras, the euro fetched 51.0015 liras, and the British pound converted to 58.8040 liras.
