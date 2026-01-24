JD(U)'S Shyam Rajak Backs Nishant Kumar's Possible Political Entry, RJD Calls It Scripted Move

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 24 (IANS) A day after Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh publicly pitched for Nishant Kumar's entry into electoral politics, senior JD(U) leader and Phulwarisharif MLA Shyam Rajak on Saturday echoed similar views, openly backing the idea.

Speaking to mediapersons in Patna, Rajak described Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son as a capable and promising leader, while stressing that the final decision rests with Nishant Kumar himself.

“Nishant Kumar is a real youth leader-intellectual, educated, energetic and capable. However, entering active politics is entirely his personal decision. If he chooses to do so, we will welcome it wholeheartedly. His leadership will benefit not only the youth but the entire state of Bihar,” Rajak said.

The remarks triggered a sharp reaction from the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which accused the JD(U) of orchestrating a planned political launch for the Chief Minister's son.

RJD state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed alleged that recent events, including those at the JD(U) office during Saraswati Puja, were deliberately choreographed to build momentum for Nishant Kumar's entry into politics.

“The incident at the JD(U) office was scripted to create a pitch for Nishant Kumar's political launch. Nitish Kumar has already been introducing his son to visitors at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg. The manner in which the Saraswati Puja event unfolded was part of a planned effort to create a favourable political atmosphere,” Ahmed claimed.

Taking the attack further, Ahmed accused the JD(U) leadership of hypocrisy on the issue of dynastic politics.“JD(U) leaders are playing dual politics. On the one hand, they project Nitish Kumar as a leader opposed to dynastic politics, and on the other, they are openly advocating his son's entry into active politics. All this is happening with the Chief Minister's consent,” he said.

Ahmed added that Nitish Kumar has long portrayed himself as a socialist leader who rejects dynastic politics, but recent developments suggest a shift in that stance.“From opposing dynastic politics, Nitish Kumar now appears to be gradually moving towards it, diluting his socialist image,” he alleged.

Nishant Kumar has not made any formal statement on joining politics so far. However, growing endorsements from JD(U) leaders and sharp opposition reactions indicate that the debate over his political future is intensifying in Bihar's political landscape.

Earlier on Friday, a Saraswati Puja event organised by the JD(U) IT Cell was attended by several senior leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Lalan Singh and Nishant Kumar.

During the programme, Lalan Singh reportedly remarked that Nitish Kumar should now agree to his son's entry into politics, reigniting speculation about a possible political role for the Chief Minister's son.