403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Boosts Russian LNG Imports
(MENAFN) China significantly expanded its acquisitions of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2025, achieving a record monthly intake in December, according to Chinese customs statistics cited by a news agency.
Over the year, the Asian powerhouse imported 9.8 million tons of the super-chilled fuel, marking an 18.3% rise compared with 2024, the news agency reported.
December demonstrated particularly robust growth, as imports climbed to 1.9 million tons—a 114.6% surge from the 889,482 tons delivered in the last month of 2024.
The data also indicated that in October, Russia became China’s second-largest LNG provider, surpassing Australia and trailing only slightly behind Qatar. Overall Russian gas deliveries to China—combining pipeline and liquefied shipments—totaled 5.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) in November 2025, representing a 33% increase from the same month the previous year.
China, one of the globe’s top gas consumers, has been steadily increasing its imports of Russian LNG over recent years. Beyond pipeline deliveries, Russia has ramped up maritime shipments from Arctic and Far Eastern projects such as Yamal LNG, Arctic LNG 2, and Sakhalin-2. Cargoes primarily traverse the Northern Sea Route during summer and follow longer southern passages in winter.
Moscow has aimed to broaden LNG exports through the Arctic corridor in response to Western sanctions affecting crucial segments of its energy industry.
The surge in deliveries underscores a wider pivot of Russia’s energy exports toward Asia, prompted by a sharp reduction of pipeline supplies to the European Union following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
Over the year, the Asian powerhouse imported 9.8 million tons of the super-chilled fuel, marking an 18.3% rise compared with 2024, the news agency reported.
December demonstrated particularly robust growth, as imports climbed to 1.9 million tons—a 114.6% surge from the 889,482 tons delivered in the last month of 2024.
The data also indicated that in October, Russia became China’s second-largest LNG provider, surpassing Australia and trailing only slightly behind Qatar. Overall Russian gas deliveries to China—combining pipeline and liquefied shipments—totaled 5.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) in November 2025, representing a 33% increase from the same month the previous year.
China, one of the globe’s top gas consumers, has been steadily increasing its imports of Russian LNG over recent years. Beyond pipeline deliveries, Russia has ramped up maritime shipments from Arctic and Far Eastern projects such as Yamal LNG, Arctic LNG 2, and Sakhalin-2. Cargoes primarily traverse the Northern Sea Route during summer and follow longer southern passages in winter.
Moscow has aimed to broaden LNG exports through the Arctic corridor in response to Western sanctions affecting crucial segments of its energy industry.
The surge in deliveries underscores a wider pivot of Russia’s energy exports toward Asia, prompted by a sharp reduction of pipeline supplies to the European Union following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment