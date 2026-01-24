Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|
Gold ounce value change
|
January 12
|
7,766 manat ($4,568)
|
January 19
|
7,928 manat ($4,664)
|
January 13
|
7,815 manat ($4,597)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
7,871 manat ($4,630)
|
January 21
|
8,272 manat ($4,866)
|
January 15
|
7,805 manat ($4,591)
|
January 22
|
8,153 manat ($4,796)
|
January 16
|
7,822 manat ($4,601)
|
January 23
|
8,424 manat ($4,956)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,816 manat ($4,598)
|
Average weekly rate
|
8,194 manat ($4,820)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 9.80 manat ($5.77), or 6.2%. The weighted average price of an ounce of silver was 161.1 manat ($94.7), which is 11.9 manat ($7) or 8% more than the previous week.
|
|
January 12
|
141.8 manat ($83.4)
|
January 19
|
157.8 manat ($92.8)
|
January 13
|
145.7 manat ($85.7)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
154.3 manat ($90.7)
|
January 21
|
160.4 manat ($94.3)
|
January 15
|
149.2 manat ($87.7)
|
January 22
|
158.5 manat ($93.2)
|
January 16
|
154.5 manat ($90.9)
|
January 23
|
167.6 manat ($98.6)
|
Average weekly rate
|
149.1 manat ($87.7)
|
Average weekly rate
|
161.1 manat ($94.7)
The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 522.8 manat ($307.5), or 13.1%. The weighted average price of one ounce of platinum increased by 208 manat ($122.3), or 5.2%, compared to the previous week, to 4,211 manat ($2,477).
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
January 12
|
3,992 manat ($2,348)
|
January 19
|
3,988 manat ($2,346)
|
January 13
|
3,954 manat ($2,326)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
4,140 manat ($2,435)
|
January 21
|
4,178 manat ($2,458)
|
January 15
|
3,933 manat ($2,313)
|
January 22
|
4,167 manat ($2,451)
|
January 16
|
3,997 manat ($2,351)
|
January 23
|
4,511 manat ($2,653)
|
Average weekly rate
|
4,003 manat ($2,355)
|
Average weekly rate
|
4,211 manat ($2,477)
During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 195.7 manat ($115.1), or 6.4%. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 42.3 manat ($24.8), or 1.4%, compared to the previous week, to 3,151 manat ($1,853).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
January 12
|
3,187 manat ($1,874)
|
January 19
|
3,053 manat ($1,796)
|
January 13
|
3,094 manat ($1,820)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
3,240 manat ($1,906)
|
January 21
|
3,176 manat ($1,868)
|
January 15
|
3,024 manat ($1,779)
|
January 22
|
3,128 manat ($1,840)
|
January 16
|
2,998 manat ($1,763)
|
January 23
|
3,248 manat ($1,910)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,109 manat ($1,829)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,151 manat ($1,853)
No data were released on January 20, as the date is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and marked as a non-working day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment