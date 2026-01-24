Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 930 Over Past Day
In addition, Russian forces have lost: 11,603 (+4) tanks, 23,949 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 36,580 (+31) artillery systems, 1,623 (+0) MLRS, 1,283 (+1) air defense systems, 434 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 114,049 (+772) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,190 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 75,644 (+88) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,050 (+0) pieces of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: Ukraine's forces destroy Russian artillery gun on Kupiansk front
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on January 23 at 22:00, 119 clashes occurred along the frontline between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders.
