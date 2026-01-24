Some Airlines Cancel Flights To Middle East

MENAFN - AzerNews) Top international airlines have cancelled flights to the Middle East amid rising geopolitical tensions. Dutch KLM, Lufthansa, and Air France are among the major international carriers that have suspended flights to the region over fears of a military confrontation between the US and Iran,reports.

Major destinations like Israel, Dubai, and Riyadh are among those hit due to the cancellations.

Citing the geopolitical situation, Air France said that it will temporarily stop service to Dubai. Meanwhile, Dutch airline KLM stopped flights that would require them to enter the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and other countries in the region.

The sudden flight disruption is caused by a risk of the US using military force against Iran, raising fears that the superpower could engage in a confrontation with Tehran, ostensibly over a violent crackdown on recent protests that erupted in the Islamic Republic against the Ali Khamenei regime.

US President Donald Trump has said that a US "armada" was heading toward Iran, despite earlier indications that downplayed chances of military action. The White House confirmed last week that Tehran had paused the execution of protesters, but that doesn't appear to have changed the US's military preparations.