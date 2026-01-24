Flight Operations Resume At Srinagar Airport After Snowfall
The Airports Authority of India, in close coordination with BRO, successfully cleared the apron and taxiways on Saturday morning to make the runway functional after an improvement in the weather.
ADVERTISEMENT
A major snowfall in Kashmir on Friday forced the cancellation of flight operations at the airport as snow accumulated on the runway.
“The flight operations have resumed at the airport as a flight has just landed at the aerodrome,” officials at the Srinagar Airport here said.
“A joint inspection was carried out and flight operations were resumed,” they said, adding that flight operations are expected to run normally and smoothly now.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment