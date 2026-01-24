Vietnam Now A Party Of One Under To Lam

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the curtain fell on the Vietnamese Communist Party's five-yearly 14th National Congress, international observers focused on the headlines: General To Lam's unanimous re-election as general secretary and his ambitious 10% GDP growth target. The surface narrative was of continuity and stability.

However, a closer examination reveals a structural anomaly. In an unprecedented move, the Congress Resolution included a directive to propose amendments to the Party Charter “immediately after” the five-yearly event.

This directly contradicted pre-Congress statements by senior officials who assured the public and Party base that the Charter wouldn't be changed.

In the opaque world of Vietnamese politics, where procedure is often as important as personnel, this flip-flop is significant. It signals that the existing political framework, the“four pillars” system carefully maintained by the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, is no longer compatible with Lam's new emerging power structure.

Under Trong, the Party Charter was the bedrock of political legitimacy. His“blazing furnace” anti-corruption campaign relied on the strict, literal enforcement of existing rules (Regulations 37, 41). Stability meant adhering to the Charter, not changing it.

The 14th Congress has inverted this logic. The urgency to amend the Charter after top personnel have been selected implies that the new leadership structure is rewriting the old rules.