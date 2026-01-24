43Rd Edition DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT INDIA

Exito Drives India's Di gital-First Revolution with the Flagship 43rd Digital Transformation Summit – India 2026

Mumbai, India, 24th January 2026, ZEXPRWIRE, India's digital transformation journey has moved decisively from vision to execution. As enterprises and government bodies race to modernize operations, adopt AI at scale, and secure increasingly complex digital ecosystems, the need for real-world strategies, peer learning, and trusted platforms has never been greater.







Answering this moment, Exito Media Concepts presents the 43rd Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit India 2026, a flagship, in-person gathering bringing together India's most influential CIOs, CISOs, and digital leaders to accelerate the country's shift toward a truly digital-first economy.

Hosted on 4th February 2026 in, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the summit serves as a high-impact convergence point where strategy meets execution, and innovation turns into measurable enterprise outcomes.

India as a Global Reference Point for Digital Transformation:

As digital transformation agendas mature worldwide, India has emerged as a key reference market for enterprises navigating large-scale digitization. The country's ability to blend advanced technologies with cost efficiency, rapid execution, and inclusive digital infrastructure has drawn increasing global attention.

The 43rd Digital Transformation Summit India 2026 reflects this international interest, attracting participation from global technology providers, multinational enterprises, and cross- border industry stakeholders seeking to understand how Indian organizations are translating digital vision into execution.

By convening senior leaders from diverse industries and facilitating strategic dialogue grounded in real-world experience, the summit positions India not only as a fast-growing digital economy but as a source of globally relevant transformation insights.

With its continued expansion across international markets, Exito Media Concepts remains committed to fostering knowledge exchange that transcends geographies, connecting decision-

makers, enabling collaboration, and shaping the future of enterprise technology worldwide.

Exito's Digital Transformation Summit: A Journey of Impact & Leadership:

Over the years, Exito Media Concepts has played a pivotal role in chronicling and accelerating this global digital evolution through its flagship Digital Transformation Summit (DTS) series. What started as a focused platform for technology discussions has grown into a globally recognized forum that convenes the world's most influential CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, and digital decision-makers.

Now in its 43rd edition, the Digital Transformation Summit stands as a testament to Exito's long-term commitment to enabling meaningful, outcome-driven dialogue around enterprise technology. Across multiple regions and markets, the DTS platform has consistently evolved in line with enterprise priorities, shifting from digitization and cloud adoption to advanced AI, automation, cyber resilience, and intelligent infrastructure.

Each edition is built on deep market research and real-world enterprise challenges, ensuring that discussions go beyond trends and focus on actionable strategies, peer learning, and measurable business outcomes. The India edition, in particular, has emerged as one of the most impactful chapters of this global journey.

A Platform for India's Most Influential Digital Leaders:

This edition of the summit brings together senior technology leaders who are actively shaping India's enterprise technology landscape, including:



Vijayakumar C, Chief Information Security Officer, NSE Clearing Limited

Navin Nathani, Chief Information Officer, Cohizon Life Sciences

Narrottam Sharma, Chief Information Officer, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.

Anil Menon, Chief Information Officer, Lulu Group India Rajneesh Garg, CIO & SVP, Allcargo Worldwide Limited

Through keynote sessions, expert panels, and closed-door discussions, these leaders will share firsthand perspectives on driving innovation, managing risk, and delivering business

value at scale.

High-Impact Agenda Aligned with Enterprise Priorities

The summit's content is tightly aligned with where Indian enterprises are investing and transforming the most, including:



AI & Automation at Scale: Agentic AI, human–AI collaboration, and real CX and ITSM outcomes

Turning Pilots into Profit: Identifying the AI bets that deliver measurable ROI

Cloud, Data & Digital Modernization: Building unified, scalable, and resilient IT platforms

Cybersecurity Reinvented: Defending enterprises against AI-driven threats and hybrid work risks Modern Infrastructure & Edge: Enabling next-generation workloads with speed and agility

Each session is designed to deliver clarity, not complexity, ensuring delegates leave with strategies they can implement immediately.

Event Overview:

Event: 43rd Digital Transformation Summit – India 2026 Date: 4th February 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Sofitel Mumbai BKC, India Format: Physical Conference

About Exito:

Exito is a leading global B2B events organization, orchestrating more than 240 high-impact conferences annually across international markets. By uniting senior decision-makers, visionary technology leaders, and strategic solution partners, Exito builds platforms that accelerate enterprise growth, stimulate innovation, and shape the future of digital ecosystems.

Anchored in deep market intelligence and industry research, Exito's experiences enable strategic learning, business alignment, and brand elevation, empowering organizations to convert insights into outcomes and networks into lasting value. With a distinguished legacy of curating outcome- driven engagements, Exito stands as a central force in defining the global conversation on technology, transformation, and the economic structures of tomorrow.

For more information on the Digital Transformation Summit – India 2026, visit:

