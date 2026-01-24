Delhi Court Grants Custody Parole To J-K MP Engineer Rashid To Attend Budget Session Of Parliament

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Patiala House Court in Delhi has granted custody parole to Baramulla Member of Parliament Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid, to attend the budget session of Parliament from January 28 to April 2 whenever Parliament is in session, news agency ANI reported.

Engineer Rashid is an accused in a terror case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017.

Last week, the court issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid seeking interim bail/custody parole to attend the upcoming parliament budget session scheduled to commence from January 28 to April 2.

Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma issued notice to the NIA and sought a reply on the plea. Engineer Rashid is in judicial custody in a terror funding case.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on January 21.

The application was moved through advocate Vikhyat Oberoi. During the hearing, advocate Nishita Gupta appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Engineer Rashid was earlier granted custody paroles many times to attend parliament sessions and take the oath after his election as Member of Parliament from Baramulla seat in north Kashmir. Rashid was also allowed to vote in the Vice Presidential election last year. Rashid defeated Omar Abdullah of the National Conference in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Rashid's application seeking modification of the cost to pay for custody parole to attend the parliament session is pending before the Delhi High Court. On November 7, the division bench of the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict on his application. The matter is pending before a single-judge bench.

When is Budget Session of Parliament?

The Budget Session of Parliament will start on 28 January, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X, while the Union Budget 2026 will be presented on 1 February, which falls on a Sunday.

Earlier this month, the minister provided a detailed schedule for the budget session, noting that, based on the government's recommendation, President Droupadi Murmu has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the 2026 budget session.

“The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance,” Rijiju's post read.

The budget session marks the first session of Parliament in a calendar year, which starts with the President's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

(With ANI inputs)